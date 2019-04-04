Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Buhari visits Jordan, Dubai for economic summits

President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the World Economic Forum holding in Jordan and the Investment Summit scheduled to hold in Dubai.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency and available on its verified Twitter handle, Buhari would be accompanied on the trips by governors Abubakar Badaru, Abiola Ajimobi and Yahaya Bello of Jigawa, Oyo and Kogi states respectively.

Adeleke appeals court judgment

The Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation on Thursday vowed to appeal the judgement of a Bwari High Court on allegation of forgery against Senator Ademola Adeleke and his qualification to contest in the governorship election of Osun. This was revealed in a statement revealed by spokesperson Niyi Owolade.

No politician under investigation for vote buying – ICPC

The new chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has said that the Commission was not investigating anyone for vote-buying and selling or other electoral frauds allegedly committed during the last general elections.

. The Commission had vowed that anyone caught buying or selling votes during the election would not go unpunished.

Kwara governor-elect promises to run people-oriented administration

Kwara State Governor-Elect, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said on Thursday that he would serve the best interest of Kwara State people and would run a people-oriented government.

Abdulrazaq made the promise in Ilorin at the inauguration of an 80-member Transition Committee. “The huge margin of our victory at the polls suggests that our people are fed up with the status quo and want a new approach to governance. We, therefore, have a duty to serve the best interest of the people and run a people-oriented government,’’ he said.

INEC declares PDP’s Sekibo winner of Rivers East Senatorial election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Senator Thompson Sekibo of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the Rivers East Senatorial Election.

Mr Edwin Enabor, INEC Head, Voters Education and Publicity in the state disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Port Harcourt. Enabor said Sekibo won the election held on February 23 after polling 283,759 votes.