The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) to hold January 28 – 30, 2020

The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) is set to hold its second edition between 28th – 30th January, 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The conference builds on the success of the maiden edition held this year, with the intent to further improve networking opportunities for event professionals by connecting seasoned and new professionals across Africa.

Led by Nigeria’s foremost event planner and Founder of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, participants are intensively involved in an exciting, informative, interactive and unusual experience, engaging them on trade secrets, curated sessions, emerging innovations and trends in the industry.

According to the convener, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, “After a reflection on the success of the conference in 2019 with over 600 attendees from different countries in Africa we are delighted to return for the second edition. The event industry is an integral part of a growing economy and The Event Xperience Africa intends to build a legacy for millions of event entrepreneurs across the continent, empower many others, create an enabling environment and also build an ecosystem for sustainable businesses.”

TEXA is targeted at Event Professionals such as Event Designers, Concert and Show Producers, Bakers/Caterers, Audio Visual experts (Lighting, cinematographers, photographers) Entertainment specialists (Musicians/Bands, Dancers), Event Planners , Wardrobe and Beauty experts, and all service providers in the industry.

It is also targeted at corporate stakeholders such as brand and corporate communication activation managers, including experiential marketing companies.

To register, please visit www.texafrica.com

 

 

 

