First Photos: Kate Henshaw, Tobi Bakre, Kaffy, Lamide Akintobi, DJ Consequence and others turns out for the Opening cocktail of TEXA 2019

Kate Henshaw, Tobi Bakre, Kaffy, Lala Akindoju Chef Fregz and Lamide Akintobi were some of the dignitaries that attended the opening ceremony of The Event Experience Africa (TEXA) that held Tuesday, 15 January, 2019 at Landmark event centre, Victoria Island. Also in attendance were some of the key Speakers, International event icons, Ziad Nassar (Lebanon) and Chioma Nwogu Johnson (Houston, Texas).

Tagged, ‘Be More…Do More’ Inspiring New Frontiers, the inaugural edition of the conference is aimed at helping businesses understand and implement the right structures required to thrive in the events industry.

The conference is set to feature curated classes, network session and panel session with a diverse set of speakers and topics including business component of events management, leveraging technology in the events industry, hospitality and the art of creating memorable events experience, events marketing and more.

The opening cocktail featured several interesting activities such as performances by various prominent live bands such as Eboni Band etc, games, face painting, dance sessions and many more.

The Event Experience Africa is a brainchild of one of Nigeria’s foremost events entrepreneur and founder of Zapphire events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe.