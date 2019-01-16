Basketmouth has postponed the release of ”The Exorcism of Alu” because of Falz’s new album

Since comic stalwart Basketmouth announced that his first feature film The Exorcism of Alu will hit cinemas on January 15, I have literally been counting the days. A horror movie ushering the comedian into our film landscape as a filmmaker, the trailer was scary and the movie added to the list of early January releases in Nollywood. Now, following the release of the buzzy album from rapper Falz that has presently embedded itself in our cultural conversation, and hence draining mass attention, Basketmouth posted on Instagram early this morning that he was postponing his own movie because of Falz’s Moral Instruction.

On social media and since yesterday, Moral Instruction peaked at the top of Twitter’s trending topics, the debate on the rapper’s politics and views on sex work which was a fragment of the ”societal ills” he addressed in his album. I can wait for the noise to be drowned out, so that we can go back to our regular schedule. Baskemouth’s horror movie, in my opinion, is far too important to be shelved aside any longer. We need a new release date, as soon as possible.