Article

Introducing….#DStvStepUpBoost

Introducing….#DStvStepUpBoost 🚀🚀 Get a feel of the upside of life!!! Upgrade your subscription to the next package and we will BOOST you to an even higher package!

Breaking news by 2pm!

Tags:

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor January 16, 2019

First Photos: Kate Henshaw, Tobi Bakre, Kaffy, Lamide Akintobi, DJ Consequence and others turns out for the Opening cocktail of TEXA 2019

Kate Henshaw, Tobi Bakre, Kaffy, Lala Akindoju Chef Fregz and Lamide Akintobi were some of the dignitaries that attended the ...

Sponsor January 15, 2019

Super Eagles AFCON squad of 1994 & 2013 set to lock horns for PVC Awareness this February

Super Eagles 1994 and 2013 AFCON Squad are set to play for the Tap iNitiative PVC Football Novelty Match at the Legacy stadium, inside ...

Sponsor January 14, 2019

DAAR Communications Plc recognises key industry players at 3rd DAAR Awards

And in a run up to the presidential elections: Atiku goes head to head against President Buhari and Aliko Dangote ...

Sponsor January 14, 2019

Nigeria’s greatest players hit the field to inspire a new generation of voters

On Saturday 12th January 2019, Tap iNitiative hosted a press meet and greet ahead of their upcoming PVCFootball novelty match. ...

Sponsor January 10, 2019

DStv’s Step Up Boost will upgrade your current subscription package to a higher one, offer starts on January 15

The new year is already ushering great things as DSTtv is set to be more consumer-oriented. Starting on January 15, ...

Sponsor January 10, 2019

How it happened at Laughfest | The variety show fundraiser successful for a worthy cause

The Joyful Joy Foundation and its founder, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, held the successful ‘LaughFest’ variety show fundraiser to an excited ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail