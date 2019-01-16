Ag. IGP names Frank Mba as new Spokesman for Nigeria Police

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu Mohammed has appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Frank Mba as the new Spokesman for the Nigeria Police.

As contained in a statement by the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Force, CSP Aremu Adeniran on Wednesday in Abuja, the posting of Frank who is a former Police Spokesman- both at the national and the Lagos State Command levels is with immediate effect, while the outgoing image maker, Moshood Jimoh, an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police has been redeployed to other national assignment.

Until his appointment, Frank, a Lawyer and alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Law was working at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi- Lagos and has worked in multiple police units and departments across the country.

The new Inspector General of Police has charged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in revamping the image of the Force, improving the relationship between the citizens and the police, bridging existing communication gap between the police and its stakeholders, and assisting the IGP in realizing his Mission and Vision for the Force and the nation.