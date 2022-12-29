Sanwo-Olu meets IGP for prosecution of killer cops

On Thursday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State met with Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police Usman Baba at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, in Abuja, to discuss the recent spate of extra-judicial killings committed by police officers in the state and to demand that those responsible face justice.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Thursday that the two had addressed, among other things, potential routes to attain swift justice for the victims of the recent shooting occurrences in Lagos State.

Adejobi said that the IGP expressed his deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and friends and promised that justice would be done in each instance. He also said that the Force is collaborating with the Attorney General of Lagos State to ensure that the perpetrators are vigorously prosecuted in courts of competent jurisdiction.

Adejobi said, “In his response, the governor promised to support the police in making sure that justice is served in the extant case and to collaborate with the police on advocacy programmes to educate the citizenry on understanding and respecting the laws of the land for an improved relationship with the Police.

“He similarly stressed that his administration will partner with the police to carry out refresher courses, training, retraining, and other evaluation processes for police officers in all facets of policing duties.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu equally emphasized the need to provide some equipment like body cameras, non-lethal weapons, etc., to curb excessive use of powers and boost good police-citizen relationships.

“The IGP, therefore, charged all officers to imbibe absolute respect for rule of law and the fundamental rights of all persons, which is the crux and fulcrum of policing services even as he urged members of the public to cooperate with police officers for seamless collaborative efforts to stamp out crimes and criminality in the Nigerian society.”