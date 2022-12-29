Falz urges Sanwo-Olu to punish policeman who killed Nigerian Lawyer on Christmas Day

Folarin Falana, commonly known as Falz, a Nigerian musician and activist, has warned Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Nigerian Police Force that failing to prosecute the police officer guilty for the death of Omobolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based lawyer, might lead to pandemonium.

On Christmas Day, while driving with her family, Omobolanle allegedly attempted a U-turn beneath the Ajah Bridge when an A.S.P. named Drambi Vandi opened fire on her car. On Wednesday, the IGP issued an order suspending the ASP in question.

On Wednesday evening, following the suspension of the ASP, Falz tweeted that justice had not been served in the case.

Falz, who is also a lawyer, noted that nothing had changed since the #EndSARS rally in 2020, during which young Nigerians protested police abuse.

Tagging the Lagos governor and the police both in his tweets on an Instagram post, Falz said, “#jidesanwoolu #PoliceNG. When we refused to leave the streets in October 2020, we were referred to as recalcitrant #EndSARS youths that just wanted to make trouble.

“Two years after a panel made recommendations regarding those cases, they have still not been implemented.

“Another man in a police uniform took the life of a pregnant Bolanle Raheem on Christmas Day.

“If this person isn’t punished & all details PUBLISHED for everyone to see, I am afraid many will interpret that as an invitation to chaos. Humble advice.”

The Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu has vowed, however, that justice would be granted speedily, condemning the act.

The governor took to his Instagram page to express his shock at the incident and also sympathized with the family and friends of the deceased, describing the incident as a “mindless shooting of a citizen.”

