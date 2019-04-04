The Kings & Queens of Hearts Meet Casino Royale will give you serious FOMO!

Hold Up! The Kings and Queens of Hearts Meets Casino Royale was on another level! This has to be the hottest party yet of 2019. From Celebrities to socialites, influencers to corporates, the themed event which was hosted at Roma Lagos had the coolest people in attendance on Saturday, 30th March. Roma was just the perfect location to host a party where all the invited guests came dressed up like royalty in a bond movie. Yes, we know you’re picturing it and it was slayage all the way with all the A-listers!

The event, finely curated by entertainment company, Party And A Vibe (PAAV), featured the gentlemen’s bar being turned into a mini Casino with a poker table, black jack table, giant card frames, classic card games, board games and many more fun casino-vibe activities.

The highlight of the evening however, was the digital photo booth that had guests raving throughout the lavish party. The booth had lots of props for guests to pose with, creating awesome memories that left a sense of the glitz of Las Vegas and the elegance of Monte Carlo. If you have never experienced any of the latter, The Kings and Queens of Hearts Meets Casino would have just been your much needed introduction.

Making the evening even more fabulous was the celebration of the 35th birthday of Liz Osho, CEO extraordinaire of So.Me Solutions. Liz, as she is fondly called, arrived to the party looking stunning in a body-fitting red cocktail dress with layered frills reminiscent of a Michael Costello piece. She and her guests occupied the infamous ‘Morroccan red room’ at Roma and the way they partied indicates there’s every chance that the 30th of March 2019 at Roma will go down in the history books as one of Roma’s greatest parties. But it was at the end of the night when Liz seemed to be at her best—when she took to the center of the room to slice her sparkling casino inspired cake in the company of loved ones, friends and family.

The party which started at about 8pm with red carpet appearances through till midnight had everyone rocking the best music with DJ Venum, Roma’s in-house DJ! Guests nibbled and munched on delicious food platters and of course, the drinks just kept on coming. IT WAS LIT!!!

It would only be right to say that our esteemed guests including Bolanle Olukanni, Denola Grey, Shade Ladipo, Adebayo Oke Lawal, Jemima Osunde, Bollylomo amongst many others had quite an amazing time.

“We do not joke with the quality of our events and the party experience for all our clients, both first-timers and returning customers. When you walk into Roma, it’s almost like you are in Ancient Rome. So when we chose the ‘Kings and Queens Meets Casino Royale’ theme, we knew we had to go all out to host a party in the ranks of a Las Vegas Casino party. I think we can proudly say that we achieved that and our guests had the ultimate party experience.” Uzo Izugbokwe, Founder Roma Lagos shared.

Roma lagos definitely pulled out all the stops to host the coolest theme party and we are definitely looking forward to more. To see more pictures from the party, check out the hashtag #RomaRoyale and to see more of what Roma is doing, follow them on Instagram @romalagos.

Event Curators:

Party And A Vibe (PAAV) @partyandavibe

Photography: Insigna Media and Sniper Ajix Photography