Have you heard of the G4 nations in Africa? This is everything we know

Last week, Algeria, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and South Africa announced the formation of Group of Four Nations (G4) aiming to confront problems affecting the African continent.

[FLASH] #Géopolitique



🔴 Le président du Nigeria, #Buhari annonce la création d'une organisation, un G4 avec l'#Algerie 🇩🇿, l'#AfriqueduSud 🇿🇦, le #Nigeria 🇳🇬 et l'#Ethiopie 🇪🇹 qui auront pour but de régler les problèmes du continent.



Grande nouvelle pour le continent. pic.twitter.com/YHT4BBYqVK — 🇩🇿Algeria 🇩🇿 (@FullAlgeria) February 20, 2022

The leaders of the G4 nations met on the sidelines of the 6th EU-AU Summit at Brussels, using the opportunity to discuss areas crisis-prone on the continent, to come up with practical and effective solutions.

They all stressed the need to reinvigorate the G4 within the African Union (AU) as a platform for uniting the whole of Africa, coordinating joint efforts more proactively. The Presidents also agreed to convene a formal summit to chart a road map for Africa in the coming months.

The G4 Platform, an initiative of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, was set up towards discussing and proffering solutions and aggregating positions to ensure that the AU carries its work forward successfully, efficiently, and quickly.

Read also: President Buhari signs electoral bill into law | See 8 things you may not know

While the G4 nations maintain harmonious stances towards Palestine immigration, others, including Morocco and Egypt, maintain diplomatic relations and complete representation with the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, Egypt maintains hostile positions towards Ethiopia, which initiated the idea of the G4, due to the differences over the Renaissance Dam.

All the G4 nations have almost the same stance towards the Western Sahara issue, which is completely different to that of Morocco.

Similar to this is the G4 nations, comprising Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan, four countries which support each other’s bids for permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council. The G4’s primary aim is the permanent member seats on the Security Council.

Read also: Is Obasanjo finally agreeing with Nigerian youths?

The G4 comes similar to the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the AU, which is the standing decision-making organ of the AU for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts.

It is a collective security and early warning arrangement intended to facilitate timely and efficient responses to conflict and crisis situations in Africa. It is also the key pillar of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), which is the framework for promoting peace, security and stability in Africa.

The PSC has 15 members with equal voting powers:

Central Africa: three seats

Eastern Africa: three seats

Northern Africa: two seats

Southern Africa: three seats

Western Africa: four seats