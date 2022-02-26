‘Better to fight ASUU than racism’ | Senator turned micro-blogger advises

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is currently on strike, struggling with the federal government, who is dragging their feet on meeting the demands of members of ASUU. In fact, all meetings for years now have come with promises that are never fulfilled.

FG ń gbé ASUU ni handicap

Anonymous Sports/Political analyst

The strike was announced to last 30 days, but there are indications that it may last longer. And, when political tensions, as per the 2023 general elections, rise, students of public Universities across the country may spend longer days at home than not prayed for.

Unrelated to that is the war happening in Ukraine. In the early hours of Thursday, Russia attacked Ukraine, and there are reports that over 50 human beings have died. The attacks and counter attacks has left Nigerians, especially students, in Ukraine stranded.

Reports are that other Nigerians in neighbouring countries are helping to evacuate the Nigerians in Ukraine, and the House of Representatives working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has plans to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine. Only that the latter can only happen after Ukraine lifts its ban on civilian flights.

Lọ rán kan, Nigerians In Ukraine may be stranded and the Embassy has said, ‘take care of yourselves‘.

Anonymous social commentator

Nigeria’s federal government, that is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saw the build up to the eventual initial attacks but moved not one inch, until Ukraine closed flights for civilians.

Some Nigerians at home, however, think that the Nigerians in Ukraine should not have stayed back while Russia was threatening and Ukraine was spitting on the floor. There’s also talk of Nigerians staying at home to school here and build the country.

The opponents:

If dem give me free visa go Ukraine now, I go go

That conversation has two sides: the patriotic apologists and the greener pastures enthusiasts.

The patriotic apologists believe that Nigeria can get better if most of the Nigerians traveling stay home and we all, together as one happy family, make things work. They argue that when people travel, they are only selling what they should have sold to Nigeria to some other country.

Nigeria yí tí gbogbo wa ni, kò má gbọ́dọ̀ baje…

Anonymous patriotic apologist

The greener pastures enthusiasts know that ‘abroad’ has working systems. So, it’s either there or… Still there. Sometimes, these group hardly care about issues like racism – skin/race discrimination.

Ó ti baje tán

Greeber pastures enthusiasts

These groups are what inspires former Senator, Shehu Sani’s tweet: stay home and fight with ASUU instead.

It is not confirmed, but there indications that Shehu Sani’s children are not academic tourists. Only that they may not be in federal or public institutions as he has advised.

But, that doesn’t matter when you realise that Nigeria has the resources to be better than this. There are signs, albeit slowly, that changes are happening, but there’s a fundamental leadership problem. And, that is the main issue.

“No working system in Nigeria and 2023 politicians will still sell: roads, clinics, schools… Sadly”

There’s one thing Nigerians can do:

Clean up your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), or go get one and go out to vote in 2023. Assumptions that your vote won’t count will not help this country.

Academic, medical tourism should not be Nigerian youth’s priority!

