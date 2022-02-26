War on drugs: This is why NDLEA is in the news today

The death of innocent citizens is the problem not the war on drugs.

Nigerians are still in conversation over the arrest of popular singers, and Mohbad and Zinoleesky. Top of that conversation is if the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), had the powers to arrest citizens without a warrant.

In response to that, the spokesman for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said operatives of the Agency don’t need to have a warrant before they can search premises.

In a video from the raid, residents could be heard demanding a warrant from the operatives who ignored them while moving on with the arrest of the singers.

Babafemi also said, according to Daily Trust: “Yes, they have been arrested because we had reliable information that they were in possession of drugs. We moved in on them and recovered drugs. That is why five of them were arrested; three males and two females.”

When their house was searched, we found in their possession molly and cannabis. The investigation is still ongoing, but we have to trace where they are getting these substances from.”

That conversation was still ongoing before another raid got into the news.

This time, NDLEA had gone to Lagos Island to arrest who they claimed to be drug lords and were met with opposition. Eyewitnesses said the agents had come to effect arrests and seize hard drugs when some thugs revolted on Patey Street, Lagos Island.

Several gunshots rang out as the agents battled to bring order to Patey area. They also raided Dumare, Tapa, Freeman and its environs.

Eyewitness reports that the residents in the area responded to the raid, carrying weapons like stones to drive back the NDLEA agents, who shot at the residents using live ammunition.

NDLEA’s spokesman Femi Babafemi confirmed the attack in a statement, but did not confirm that innocent citizens died in the process.

NDLEA has arrested a drug kingpin and seized drugs in a notorious drug den on Lagos Island.

The drug kingpin mobilised members of his cartel to attack men of the NDLEA.

The operatives were on the Island to arrest the kingpin of the illicit trade before they were resisted and massively attacked,’’ Babafemi said.

But, Nigerians are not happy with the shooting, and have wasted no time to react:

