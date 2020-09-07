Glorified iPhone 11, Crackhead Extra | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Plenty girls want to break up but they're afraid the guy will take the iphone back 😂😂😂 — King👑 AJ 🔜 (@Perrysarkcess3) September 7, 2020

If only they can just say: ‘it’s over but I’m keeping the iPhone’

Poverty capital where 😂 una get money die 😂 — seekthelordfirst (@MorrisBaker_) September 6, 2020

Should we remind you about the GoFundMe they created for Erica after her eviction?

Even on the 7th day, God rested. You too, REST! https://t.co/ooxnorgpMU — AJ | Adonai 👑 (Vol 2) (@mrmanheree) September 6, 2020

Too much of everything is bad. Well, except it is giving you money and the right attention.

I dare anyone seeing this tweet to tell me the english name of "Kpomo" Let's go😁 — Dike Anita (@anniefunkies) September 7, 2020

You can’t be stressing people like this. It’s not fair.

Money is supposed to be in a first aid box. Because Sometimes it is the only solution to some headaches and fever — Sisi (@sisi_Riaa) September 7, 2020

We should be teaching this in schools, who else agrees?

You and your boyfriend had misunderstanding, you kept shouting and saying all sought of things to him but he never altered a word. You got even more upset then slapped him only for his iPhone 11 to fall off his hand and the screen broke. What are you going to do ? — The Ómó Ìbó 🤸🏾🃏 (@chinazzar_) September 7, 2020

We know this story. Somehow, the ladies always have their ways.

I carried you for 9 months has always been my weakness during arguments with mom,🥴🌚🤦‍♂️ — Up Nepa🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@Views06) September 7, 2020

If this doesn’t break that argument with your mom, then you may want to check your heart has not been sealed.

GB whatsapp users are one of the major problem we have in this country 🧐🧐 — Gifted Adams (@MagicWonder_) September 7, 2020

There’s no privacy in the memo for those who use this app. You delete message, they see it! You block them, they unblock themselves!

Remove Samsung's screen and LG's OLED display on iPhone 11 pro and you're left with an Itel A44 pro with a good snapchat camera & iMessage. — michæl➕Kïng👑 (@micolarz) September 7, 2020

Why… Just why?

Don’t kill your self, some of your friends are not doing better than you. They just have a good camera phone. — #BBNaijaLockdown #bbnaijalockdown2020 (@ChinaksChris_) September 7, 2020

If this is you, please read this and laugh! iPhone 12… Legbegbe!