Point and Kill: Pastor Ibiyeomie threatens ‘bastard broadcaster’ for criticising his ‘father’ | The #YNaijaCover

Nigerian televangelist and founder of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, has threatened to kill anyone, including popular broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde popularly known as Daddy Freeze, if he ever insults the founder of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo, (who he described as his father) again.

Daddy Freeze had, in a recent post on Instagram, criticised Bishop Oyedepo for saying women should submit to their husbands; declaring that Oyedepo’s advice is a misquote of the scriptures.

In reaction to his comments, Pastor Ibiyeomie in a viral video from his Sunday service warned Freeze and other Nigerians not to ever insult Oyedepo or talk about him. He also made a mockery of Daddy Freeze’s heritage and failed marriage.

 

