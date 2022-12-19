God directed me to Polygamy – Yul Edochie

Actor Yul Edochie claims that he and his family have benefited from polygamy.

Defining polygamy as his “destiny,” Edochie wrote on Facebook on Sunday that God had led him in that direction.

The actor claimed he married again so his former lover’s child would have a “proper identity.”

“I’m a very proud Polygamist with my full chest. Read Exodus 21 vs 10, the bible acknowledges Polygamy. It is my destiny. God directed me to do it. So I can give my son a proper identity,” Edochie wrote.

“Therefore it came with many blessings, blessings for me, blessings for my wife Queen May to calm her down cos as a human being she’ll definitely not be happy about it, and blessings for my wife Judy as well.

“I’m a very solid man of God with so much grace. You may not understand my life and say negative things about me. I won’t blame you. It’s my life, not yours. So you’re not supposed to understand it.

“Dear Lord, I acknowledge your abundant blessings in my life, in my family and I just want to say Thank you, Lord. My mouth will forever testify to your goodness. May your Mighty Name be praised forever and ever, Amen.”

In April, Yul Edochie unveiled Judy Austin as his second wife with whom he already had a child.

He has since been on the receiving end of public disapproval, including from May Edochie, his first wife.