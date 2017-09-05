GOP leaders look to Trump for bail out from fiscal disaster

Congressional Republicans, faced with the daunting challenge of debt ceiling and government funding strategy, are placing their hopes in President Donald Trump to bail them out, Politico reports.

The move, postulated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan aims to coin a strategy that will raise the debt ceiling without spending cuts and avert an Oct. 1 shutdown with a short-term spending bill, a move Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin throws his weight behind. President Trump is however yet to disclose his view on the strategy.

Rep Tom Rooney, who prefers spending cuts to limit debt increase said, “Districts like mine are extremely supportive of this president; if he wants a ‘clean’ debt vote, and he’s vocal about it, the right play … would be to let him do the whipping for it and it would get done”.

A Trump public endorsement of the strategy is highly necessary to provide the GOP leaders a political cover from the backlash of ranking members who campaigned on reducing the debt.

Failure to endorse the strategy by Trump will plunge the GOP into a month of in-house Republican battles that could cause a downward spiral of financial markets and threaten the economy.

An intra-party rift would be the last expectation of the leaders as it would force them to solicit for the help of Democrats and which will, in turn, spark a wide criticism from the opposition.

In his own words, Sen. Roy Blunt when pestered about a shutdown and debt default said, “I don’t think anybody wants that of the leaders in the Senate and the House and the White House, surely we’ll be able to avoid that.”