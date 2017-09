Tuface, a native of Benue State, arrived at 10:40 a.m. to provide relief materials to the thousands of families who are victims of the flood.

TuFace arrived with his wife, Annie, and is expected to perform briefly under the Benue Flood Relief Initiative.

According to Premium Times, 3423 people are currently in the camp including men, 531; women, 642; children (over 5 years), 1387; under five kids, 582; pregnant women, 92; lactating mothers, 115 and 74 persons living with disabilities.