NAF begins medical assistance to victims of Benue flood

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Monday, inaugurated a medical assistance programme to meet the medical needs of the victims of the flood in Makurdi, Benue.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Highlights:

The programme was inaugurated by Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC) of NAF, AVM MA Idris.

It was part of the Command’s corporate social responsibility and was borne out of the desire to contribute to the medical needs of the flood victims.

Samuel Ortom of Benue thanked NAF for its assistance to the state, especially in area of humanitarian services in the country.

The director recalled that NAF also recently transported the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other officials to Makurdi in response to a Presidential directive.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the Medical Services Branch of NAF to provide more drugs and deploy more medical personnel to complement the efforts of the command.