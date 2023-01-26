Tragedy as Nigerian Air Force accidentally bombs 100 civilians; Northerners conspiring for Shettima to replace Tinubu as president – Naja’atu Mohammed | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tragedy as Nigerian Air Force accidentally bombs 100 civilians

US slams visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy, confirms 2023 election monitoring

Nigerians arrested in Cyprus for running prostitution ring

Northerners conspiring for Shettima to replace Tinubu as president – Naja’atu Mohammed

One killed as gunmen attack PDP campaign rally in Enugu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Tragedy as Nigerian Air Force accidentally bombs 100 civilians

A recent report by the People’s Gazette has revealed that the Nigerian Air Force launched yet another erroneous operation that resulted in a large number of civilian casualties.

Tuesday night’s event in Rukubi, close to the southern border with Benue in Doma Local Government Area, was the latest in a spate of fatal miscalculations by military fighter jets in recent years, according to witnesses.

According to witnesses, at least 47 individuals, primarily Fulani pastoralists, were confirmed dead and dozens were taken to hospitals in Nasarawa and Benue.

Nasarawa’s governor, Abdullahi Sule, acknowledged the attack Wednesday afternoon and said the military is working to handle the situation.

A spokesman for the Nigerian military stated that the air attacks in the region at around the same time targeted mainly bandits. However, he did not specify how many bandits were eliminated during the raid or if there were any other losses except civilians.

The incident has prompted clashes between Benue authorities and the Fulani community between the two states. According to witnesses, the event occurred not long after a group of Fulani herders traveled to Benue to retrieve their stolen animals.

They paid roughly N27 million in fines to get their livestock back and started the trek back to their camp in Nasarawa when the bombs started falling.

The Gazette claims to have seen the charred remains of roughly 50 persons certified dead, and 27 bodies buried in accordance with Islamic customs. It was unknown how many livestock were destroyed by the military bombing.

In recent years, the Nigerian Air Force has been criticized for its inaccuracy during missions to clear terrorists, bandits, and other violent criminals from the nation’s woods. Since 2017, the Nigerian military has conducted no less than eight erroneous bombs on civilians, including those attending a wedding in Niger last year, with no authorities held accountable.

US slams visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy, confirms 2023 election monitoring

The United States on Wednesday announced visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria.

The American government said those affected undermined the democratic process in a recent election.

The recent electoral race in the country was the governorship polls in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun States.

A statement by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, reiterated the commitment of the U.S. to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

“Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election.”

Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the individuals will be found ineligible for visas to America.

Blinken noted that certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions.

“Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria—including in the lead-up to, during, and following Nigeria’s 2023 elections—may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy,” he said.

Blinken clarified that the latest visa restrictions target only certain persons and are not directed at the people or the government.

“The decision to impose visa restrictions reflects the commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law,” the official concluded.

Nigerians arrested in Cyprus for running prostitution ring

Some Nigerians have been arrested in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for allegedly running a prostitution ring.

They are Sharon Blessing Chibuike, 38, Promise Ben David, 27, Chinedu Emmanuel Ibekweo, 19, and Esther Montse, 29.

The quartet face crimes of Forced Detention with Intent Prostitution, Encouragement of Prostitution, Prostitution, and Intentional Sexual Sex Detention.

A Police officer, Vasvi Özbey reported the facts in sworn testimony in court on Wednesday.

The police acted on a complaint filed by “OA” at the Nicosia Judicial Branch on January 23.

Blessing Chibuike lives in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, with OA whom they had brought from Nigeria to enroll as a student in Turkey.

The suspects withheld the passport of the 28-year-old, forcing her to have sex with men in exchange for money.

A search warrant was obtained from the Nicosia District Court, but no one could be identified at the address.

On January 24, the police obtained a court order to take in the suspects for prosecution.

Two notebooks found at the address now form part of the evidence. The suspects say they are not guilty.

Judge Nil Elodie Çeliker ordered their remand in police custody as the investigation continues.

Northerners conspiring for Shettima to replace Tinubu as president – Naja’atu Mohammed

Ms. Mohammed has disclosed that some supporters of northern extraction are banking on Mr. Tinubu’s eventual incapacitation so that Mr. Shettima could assume office as president.

Some northerners urging on All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu to do so because they want his running mate Kashim Shettima to replace him as president, said Naja’atu Mohammed.

Ms. Mohammed, a former campaign director who parted ways with the APC days ago, revealed this in a recent interview with This Day newspaper.

In her latest jab against Mr. Tinubu’s camp, the Kano-born politician disclosed that some supporters of northern extraction, who seems to be ignoring the APC flag bearer’s obvious health frailties are in fact banking on his eventual incapacitation so that Mr. Shettima could assume office as constitutionally stipulated.

“They just want to push him for them to be the president. It’s not even in his interest,” Ms. Mohammed asserted. “Some people from Maiduguri called me today (Monday) asking, ‘Hajia, why did you do this? You have now punctured our interest. Our son is going to be president, and you’re talking like that? After all, look at Tinubu; he cannot do it. We’re all for Kashim. You have not done well for us.”

Ms. Mohammed recently resigned as director of civil society engagement in Mr. Tinubu’s campaign. According to her, she could not serve the country’s interest with a clear conscience if she continued to support the former Lagos governor.

She further clarified that Mr. Tinubu’s health is in an embarrassing state which is grossly unfit for public office.

“I sat with him for two hours in London; when you talk of green, he will give you an answer of red. He can’t even decipher. He has very serious dementia; I believe he has Alzheimer’s because he cannot even hold a cup of tea,” she said.

One killed as gunmen attack PDP campaign rally in Enugu

At least one person was reported dead and several others injured as unknown gunmen attacked a campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State on Wednesday.

According to reports, the assailants stormed Awgu Ward one campaign venue of the PDP, and opened fire on party members.

The tragic Enugu West rally was attended by Engr. Osita Ngwu, the PDP senatorial candidate, Chief Anayo Onwuegbu, House of Reps candidate for Awgu/Aninri/Oji-River Federal Constituency, and many other candidates and party members.

A trending video showed the moment a female victim was being carried to a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.