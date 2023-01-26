Mercy Johnson joins husband for APC campaign in Edo

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson has joined her husband, Prince Okojie, on his campaign trail in Edo state.

Under the banner of the All Progressives Congress, Okojie is running for the federal seat of Esan north-east/south-east (APC).

The actress posted a video from their community campaign outing on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

In the footage, Okojie is seen speaking to village elders. He also outlined his motivations for running for the House of Representatives.

“The reason why I am in politics is because I believe politics is supposed to be a platform to develop the people and the community,” he said.

“My quest for running in the federal house of representatives is to develop my community and to empower the people living in my community.”

In an accompanying caption, the actress appreciated fans for their love and support while urging them to cast their vote in favour of her husband.

“His message is clear, he is the difference,” she wrote.

“As usual, the love and support was massive. House of Representatives is the goal, Abuja Direct is the destination.”

Okojie secured the APC ticket in May 2022.

