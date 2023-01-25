I am appealing to Igbo region at large to vote for my father because I married an Igbo lady – Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu, son of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been given a chieftaincy title in Anambra state.

Igwe Peter Anukwui, the traditional monarch of the Mbaukwu kingdom, bestowed the title of “Nwannedinamba” on Seyi.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, a ceremony was conducted at the state’s Awka South Local Government Area.

After thanking the monarch for the honor, Seyi urged inhabitants of Anambra state to support his father in the next presidential election.

While in Awka, the younger Tinubu also spoke to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on his father’s run for the presidency.

The purpose of Seyi’s visit was to rally support for his father’s presidential bid and reassure them that his father, a former governor of Lagos state, still has their best interests at heart.

He said; “Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the experience, tolerance and capacity to change the fortunes of Nigeria for the best.

Everyone has acknowledged that his core strength is his vision for peace, progress and economic development.

He also has a penchant for discovering, nurturing, and empowering talent. Testimonies abound across Nigeria, Igbos, Yorubas, Fulanis, Efiks, Ibibios, Hausas, and all the other tribes.

So I am appealing to Ndi-Anambra and the Igbo region at large to vote for my father because I married an Igbo lady.”

