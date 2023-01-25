Abia PDP Gubernatorial Candidate Ikonne Is Dead

Prof. Uchenna Ikonne, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor of Abia State, has passed away.

His son, Dr. Uche-Ikonne Chikezie, released a statement on Wednesday to confirm his passing.

After a brief illness, the PDP governorship candidate reportedly passed away at 4 a.m. on January 25, 2023, as reported by the younger Ikonne. The National Hospital in Abuja was where he passed away.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family,” the statement partly read.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said that the party will issue a statement after receiving a briefing from the state chapter.

