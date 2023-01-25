Here are three of the best African-themed online slot machines you can enjoy playing in real money mode and free play demo mode at 10bet Games – one of Zambia’s best online casinos.

You can play these slots from any modern computing device with internet/Wi-Fi connectivity (e.g., from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer). They all have some fun in-play features and bonus rounds to look forward to triggering, and they all have some big jackpots to play for.

Top 3 African-themed slots you must check out

There are hundreds of African-themed slots out there today, but the three most popular games that we can recommend checking out before trying any others are the following hit titles:

African Legends: WowPot Jackpot online slot machine from Slingshot Studios and Microgaming

Animals of Africa online slot from Gold Coin Studios and Microgaming

African Quest online slot from Triple Edge Studios and Microgaming

The one thing that all three of these African-themed slots have in common is that they are all now available to play at 10Bet Games. Let’s start by taking a look at the only progressive jackpot slot from this list.

If you’re looking for the top online slots in Zambia, you may want to start by checking out this feature-rich slot. It comes with a life-changing progressive jackpot that any player can win at any time of the day, playing with any stake.

African Legends WowPot Jackpot

As mentioned, this is a progressive jackpot slot. At the time of writing, the jackpot in this game is worth a mouth-watering TZS 923,907,035.09 (Tanzania Shillings), or approximately $/€/£323,840.00. This game is playable from as little as $/€/£0.25 up to $/€/£25.00 (or equivalent currency value) per spin, and it has 5 reels and 243 different ways to win per spin.

Each time you land a winning combo in this game, the Rolling Reels game engine will spring to life. Any winning symbols in view will be removed from the reels to allow more new symbols to drop down from above. The same process will keep repeating until there are no more winning combos available. Better still, with each new roll, the current win multiplier will also climb by one value.

If you’re lucky enough to get 8 wins or more in a row (so 8+ consecutive rolls), you will be awarded the progressive jackpot, which is known as the WowPot jackpot. The other exciting features you can look forward to in this game are a Wild Blast feature, and a Free Spins Bonus with Rolling Reels and an Increasing Win Multiplier. The two special symbols in this game are the Wild Symbols and Scatter Symbols.

Animals of Africa

In this fixed coin jackpot slot, winning up to 8,000x times your stake is possible on any lucky spin. It has 5 reels and 20 fixed paylines, and you can take one spin of the reels from as little as $/€/£0.20 up to a maximum of £30.00 per spin. Land 3 or more Scatter Symbols (the iconic African Tree) to trigger 12 Free Spins with Respins, and land the Double Symbols to form up to 10-of-a-kind winning combinations.

To trigger the Respins feature during the Free Spins Bonus feature, you must land an Expanding Wild Symbol anywhere in view. During the respin, the Expanded Wild Symbol will lock in place to hopefully create another winner after the Respin has finished. It’s possible to trigger up to 3 Respins per Free Spin, which means there can be up to 3 fully Expanded Wild Symbols in view simultaneously for a super massive payout.

African Quest

The African Quest slot has 5 reels and 1,024 different ways to win per spin. You can play from as little as $/€/£0.10 per spin up to $/€/£15.00 per spin, and the main symbols to keep an eye out for are the Stacked Symbols, the Wild Symbols and the Scatter Symbols. This game is all about the Free Spins Bonus Choice, which instantly triggers when 3 or more Scatter Symbols appear.

When the feature triggers, you can choose between three exciting modes. For example, if just 3 Scatter Symbols triggered the feature, you could go to 5 Free Spins with 3X-4X Win Multipliers, 8 Free Spins complete with a 2X and 3X Multipliers, or 12 Free Spins with 1X-2X Multipliers. The choice is yours.

Final note

To play any of these online slots on desktop or mobile right now, go to 10bet Games (which is part of 10bet Sports) and register your free account. If you sign up here today, you can claim a guaranteed new player welcome bonus when you make your first-ever real money deposit.