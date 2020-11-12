Greek-Nigerians, ‘Sachet’ Tin-tomatoes, Red Sea parts again | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

funny tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Can we get him a ticket?

2.

It’s the audacity for me!

3.

What is this tweet?

4.

Only in Nigeria. And maybe Kenya.

5.

How do you compare this two great artist?

6.

Think about that!

7.

Lol…

8.

*Eye roll, Eye roll*

9.

Wahala for boyz dem

10.

Wahala for who dey cruise o

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 12, 2020

Army releases list of 86 ‘most wanted terrorists’, Buhari reinstates UNILAG VC Ogundipe | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Army releases list of 86 ‘most wanted terrorists’ The Nigerian Army has released a list of 86 persons wanted “in ...

Michael Isaac November 11, 2020

Heartbreak queens, 2020 Shakespeare, Finding your ‘specmate’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac November 11, 2020

#Heartbreak Season: These 15 Heartbreak stories will make you cringe

‘Na breakup dey reign!’ Today on Nigeria Twitter, young people are sharing tales of their heartbreak. We have seen both ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 11, 2020

CBN accuses #EndSARS campaigners of terrorism, NYSC members to enjoy health insurance | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

CBN accuses #EndSARS campaigners of terrorism Following the freezing of the accounts of 20 #EndSARS campaigners, the Federal Government has ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 10, 2020

WASSCE to begin Nov 30 for private candidates —WAEC, Ahmed Mu’azu now Acting INEC chairman | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

WASSCE to begin Nov 30 for private candidates —WAEC The West African Examinations Council, on Monday, announced the postponement of ...

Michael Isaac November 9, 2020

DJ Switch in Canada, #AmbitiousErica Vs Icons, Lord Lugard and Fiona Shaw | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail