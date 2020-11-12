Greek-Nigerians, ‘Sachet’ Tin-tomatoes, Red Sea parts again | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Am egyptian!!! Thank God say e dey africa….so na like this I take miss road miss country do mistake burst for naija — Big Beez (@BigBeez4) November 12, 2020

Can we get him a ticket?

2.

Kinda rude when I spend money and it actually leaves my bank account but ok — OMOJIATE EKPUKHON✪❄️🀄️ ❼ (@_Omojiate) November 12, 2020

It’s the audacity for me!

3.

Delete ONE 🤔



1. Cousins

2. Sex

3. Money — Maemuna 💜™️ (@maemuna_tm) November 12, 2020

What is this tweet?

4.

"Madam Give me tin Tomatoes, the sachet one" — SIDE HUSBAND 🎎 (@OnlyKach_) November 12, 2020

Only in Nigeria. And maybe Kenya.

5.

Between kiss Daniel and Adekunle Gold, who sing pass😅😅 pic.twitter.com/rAbBsqQXlQ — NorTern™❁ (@Peace__Iyk) November 11, 2020

How do you compare this two great artist?

6.

The friends you make today are what your kids regards as connection. Continue gathering idiots.😂 — Jamile 💎 (@litskinayo) November 12, 2020

Think about that!

7.

If you’ve got curves, it will show in your pictures without any effort. Stop standing like you’re playing corner kick — нσℓу мαη (@Major_Leizer) November 12, 2020

Lol…

8.

How does Moses make tea?



HEBREWS it! — Oreo🍪 (@_the_lionesss) November 12, 2020

*Eye roll, Eye roll*

9.

As a girl, never ever date a guy who won’t respect your boyfriend. I repeat, never ever. — FADEY FUNDzz💰💰 (@fluffyfadey) November 12, 2020

Wahala for boyz dem

10.

May any relationship that won't lead to marriage end right now.Amen?? — Hakorede (@Hakorede__) November 12, 2020

Wahala for who dey cruise o