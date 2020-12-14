Guys that will impregnate girls this Christmas, What happened to Tems, Omah Lay | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

Why you go dey send me 4 minutes VN? You for just upload am for audiomack Ode. Omah Lay songs no even reach that level — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) December 13, 2020

He got us at Audiomack.

2.

Why my name con appear twice? https://t.co/QImEhBX8uc — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) December 12, 2020

Wahala for boys o!

3.

No wonder the Uganda artistes hating 🤣🤣🤣.



Please the government should #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems they are not the cause of your misfortune.



Let people enjoy proper music. pic.twitter.com/H30ChpvICF — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) December 14, 2020

Nigerians!!!

4.

Its a total shame that Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems who flew into Uganda LEGALLY for a publicly announced event are being hounded and embarrassed in such a manner.#FreeOmahLay #FreeTems @GovUganda @abikedabiri — Runtown (@iRuntown) December 14, 2020

It’s the audacity for us!

5.

You dey do giveaway on socal Media mean while you parent are still in the village struggling for 3 square meal — DUKE OF LAUTECH (@JJExclusive1) December 14, 2020

Lol…

6.

Real girlfriends have big forehead😍 — Goddess_Annie🧜‍♀️🦋 (@Annie_lovve) December 14, 2020

What is this tweet?

7.

If your mom is the hateful type, try to stay away from relationship. Allow her to pick a wife for you.



Don’t go into a relationship with someone’s daughter if you know you will break up with her, because your mother don’t like her. — QUEEN VIVIAN (@VivianRora) December 14, 2020

8.

If a girl sends you a song and tells you to listen to it, you better pay attention to the lyrics — ᏔᎪᏞKᎬᎡR🌞 (@P_Walkerr2) December 14, 2020

Where’s the lie?

9.

I can’t imagine how hard it must be being married to a politician. You watch him/her lie blatantly on TV without a fret and at the end of the day, they come home to say they love you. — Richard (@meettheRichard) December 14, 2020

Lol…

10.

Japan redesigned their flag in 1999.



Before After pic.twitter.com/ZBNaG3L4rL — THE G•O•A•T (@OfficialUdiBoy) December 14, 2020

More Blood??