Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

Growing up Intersex in a Country Where it is Believed to be Bad – Aisha Salaudeen

”Intersex is a term used to describe a variety of conditions where a person is born with sexual or reproductive anatomy that does not fit the regular definitions of male or female. The numbers are hard to come by but according to a report in the American journal of human biology, up to 1.7% of all live births are intersex.”

Alté, Nigeria’s emancipated pop scene: “People aren’t used to being free” – Yemisi Adegoke

“If anything is classist music, it’s Nigerian pop,” he says. “They talk about things the average Nigerian is never going to attain. The aim [of alté] is not to isolate anything, it’s to let more people be expressive. People aren’t used to being free, they aren’t used to seeing expression, so they don’t know how to react to it.”



A Comedy of Errors: How Nollywood is giving Nigerians a reason to Laugh while Nigeria Crumbles – Alithnayn Abdulkareem

”Nollywood has managed to build itself into a powerful industry and is a source of pride among Nigerians, despite the complicated social dynamics animating the country. Yet it’s also fallen prey to the conditions that fuel viewers’ hunger for stories which bypass painful and relatable realities. The viewers want what the viewers want, and so Nollywood satiates them with films featuring storylines and protagonists from a tiny, wealthy demographic, instead of films that explore on-the-ground conditions.”