Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw today:

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo September 18, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: 26-year-old Joana Nnazu Kolo has been nominated as commissioner in Kwara

In Nigeria, youth representation in governance and politics is still a mirage. That said, we’ve seen Seun Fakorede (27) and ...

Op-Ed Editor September 17, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor September 17, 2019

Here are the terrible tweets from men about the serial killer on the loose in Port Harcourt

Although the activities of a Port Harcourt serial killer murdering women in hotels has trapped the state in a haze ...

Bernard Dayo September 17, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Is ‘Kasanova’ the best romantic comedy since ‘Isoken’?

Frankly, I’m yet to see Oluseyi Asurf’s Kasanova, which is out in cinemas. And although the film’s marketing was quite ...

Op-Ed Editor September 16, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 16, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Beyoncé is releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary on ”The Lion King: The Gift”

The release of Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, and Beyoncé curating a soundtrack for the project, were two ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail