Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

When “Pastor Bakare” said he’s No 16. Which Number do you think you are? — Y a k u z a – S u r f e r 🏄🏽‍♂️ (@TheOnlyAbiodun) September 23, 2019

I don’t know why people are raising a storm over Pastor Bakare’s statement. They said use non-alcoholic wine or wine with little alcohol,but baba ended up drinking Don Simon and you say he shouldn’t misyarn? — Twirra NG (@TwirraNG) September 23, 2019

I only want One girlfriend but if God gives me two, who am I to say No to God. 😎 — Igwilo Kelechi † (@_igwilo_) September 23, 2019

Me: If i call her this time and she doesn’t pick, I’ll not call her again *after 5 minutes* Me: Maybe she’s charging her phone, let me call her one last time *after five minutes* Me: what if motor hit her ??

*calls her friends, sister, pastor, lecturers* — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) September 23, 2019

You’ll just wake up and leave your house without using any roll on, spray or perfume, who do you think you are? — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) September 23, 2019