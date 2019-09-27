Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

American student will leave high school, get a job and next thing my guy get car and house. 9ja student will finally leave uni after how many years of strikes, be searching everywhere for job, end up as contract staff, do masters, do ican, do cfa, just to keep poverty away 😭😂 — Bruce Bateman Esq (@your_stepdad) September 27, 2019

In Egbeda, a lady was flying on the back of a unicorn & some crazy poachers shot the unicorn mid-air. It fell down & died. She cried but continued with her flying without being distracted or losing focus. Life is like a bicycle, you can never fall down if you don’t stop moving — Bearded Omosanjo ❁ (@MisturSanjay) September 27, 2019

Good morning, please change those colored bulbs you have in your room, your house is not a beer parlor🥴 — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) September 27, 2019