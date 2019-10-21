Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Suit and tie yahoo yahoo is the new hustle now!! Aspire to inspire, na dem. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) October 21, 2019

Mum! My girlfriend said to me that I imagine things too much! Do I? Mum: You don’t even have a girlfriend! 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Your Ex 🕺 (@harryolah) October 21, 2019

I just realized Pep Guardiola, Muyiwa and Glory Osei have a lot in common… From their hair styles to being accused of changing workers/players every six months to being tagged “fraud” by critics. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) October 21, 2019

They’ll ask for your number and you’ll remove your glasses before you talk. Are you not mad?? — Local Chief ♛ (@Dan_skili) October 21, 2019

It’s very difficult to find a girl that’s open to kinky stuffs and spontaneous in their sex life with u. I just envy the guys that’s dating that kinda girl. Like when she’s bored she just be like “babe, do u wanna have a threesome, I can text Jennifer to come over”. Father Lord! — Valar Morghulis (@viccetti) October 21, 2019