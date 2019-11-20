Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Nigerian ladies are like NEPA. once they start giving you light, my brother be expecting crazy bills. 😭😭 — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) November 20, 2019

There’s nothing as painful as planning a dope outfit in your head and looking stupid when you try it on, now you have to look for something else to wear. — valking♔ (@_valkiing) November 20, 2019

Flip cash people call their work Binomo investment coz once you try it, your money will be no more — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) November 20, 2019

Trapped at Oshodi: a memoir. — Emelie (@levitatingDaddy) November 20, 2019