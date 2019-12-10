Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Apart from Me, who else hate saying their name when knocking on someone’s door??? — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) December 10, 2019

The greatest peace of mind is knowing that you are broke and you are not owing anyone. — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) December 10, 2019

Me: Are you two girls from London? Girls: Wales. Me: Are you two whales from London — Richard Omo Ibo (@MeetTheRichard) December 10, 2019

Girls be crying over a dude who reads at a 3rd grade reading level. He’s not ignoring your text, he’s sounding it out.

Give him a second. — Famez Venom 👊🏽 (@Famez_vv) December 10, 2019

If you invite me for any Detty December event,please keep my transport money on standby. Uber and Bolt fares have drastically increased and as much as I want to enjoy with you,I don’t want to drink garri and crayfish in January. I don’t have a car and I don’t have shame. — Obum (@The_Nenye) December 10, 2019

I was in Lagos like 2 months ago. This absolutely beautiful guy came to speak to me, he was talking about dates & him being pro long distance. He’s a pilot. The spirit of God told me to ask him if he’s married. His response, “I guess some would say I am a bad guy. Yes I am.”Lol — NOLLY BABE (@lexiibam) December 10, 2019