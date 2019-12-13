Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

I tried to unfollow the person that’s spending all my money, but it said edit profile — valking♔ (@_valkiing) December 13, 2019

A lady once came to meet my friend that she was going to break up with him because he wasn’t up to her standard. I was shocked. But, My friend replied her, he asked her if they had been dating before? Someone please call the paramedics 🤥 — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) December 13, 2019

-Girl tweets “Having a headache” – Thirsty boys from a thousand TLs away in her mentions : “Oh no swid enjel, Iemme inbox you right now to help you bear the pain” “Come to my house, I have panadol” Better bin such thirsty behavior in 2019 you horny warthog! — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) December 13, 2019

Vendors don’t understand that paying for delivery fee is like paying twice for the products I’m buying. — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) December 13, 2019

Have you ever looked at your girlfriend in the face and wondered why a pretty girl like her fell in love with an idiot like you? — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) December 13, 2019

I need a serious girl to date.. I can’t enter 2020 single.. If any of you have any tall, fair, fine working class girl that can cook meals from 5 different countries and speak 16 different languages. Please hook us up 🙏😁 — Black African 🧙🏿‍♀️ (@T_rawkz) December 13, 2019