The YNaija Cover – 13th December

Edo State Government has placed a total and complete ban on all political rallies, demonstrations or procession in any part of the state.

It directed all security agencies to deal firmly with all persons, no matter how highly placed who breached the directive. A statement signed by Secretary to the Edo State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, said the state government has made clear it’s position that the ‘plans by som identified mischief-makers to organise an unauthorised political rally in Bénin City was capable of leading to breakdown of public peace and also danger to the persons and property of Edo citizens.’