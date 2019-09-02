Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

No toilet is more comfortable than your home toilet😂😂 — SLIMKID👑👑🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Slimkidobinna) September 2, 2019

Str8 ppl are so ignorant. Gay parents exist. A man and a man can’t raise a child is bullshit. Most str8 people can barely raise children. Can’t we just put all the straight people on an island somewhere and leave them there! — Hot boy T (@datalkinbook) September 2, 2019

As a street man you can easily lose your street credibility by eating with pepsi or coke, when there is monkey tail or mgborogwu that you can use.😒 — Aba Boy👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) September 2, 2019

You use an iPhone 6 or 7 but yet laughing at someone because they use an andoird … I wish twitter would put the name of phones under tweets … e.g “twitter for Samsung galaxy S10” so most of these low budget iPhone users can calm down . — Igbo Made (@volqx) September 2, 2019

This money that people think I have, I HAVE IT! But I won’t give them. — Glory Osei (@glory_osei) September 2, 2019