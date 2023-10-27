Here Are The Nigerian Films Chosen for the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2023

The African International Film Festival is right around the corner this November, and we are excited to announce the list of some of the Nigerian films chosen for the festival.

Nigerian cinematography is an excellent portrayal of our culture, and these films do not fail to present their talent to the international audience.

The African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is over a decade old. It is held annually to represent the passion and hard work in African movies and film production.

The event will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from November 5-10, showcasing the talent of African actors, producers, and directors.

The films chosen by the judges will be awarded based on their competency and their performances.

Over the Bridge

Directed by Tolu Ajayi, Over the Bridge is a fantasy drama which portrays Folarin (Ozzy Agu), a successful investment banker who seems to have it all. His life comes crashing down as he takes on a government-related job, which crumbles and leaves him questioning his existence.

Onyeegwu

The legendary actress Uche Jumbo directs this film along with Jerome Weber. Together, they create this masterpiece titled ‘Onyeegwu’, which stars Nancy Isime, Toyin Abraham, Broda Shaggy, Ini Edo, Williams Uchemba and more. The film sees Alex, a professional footballer, on the verge of ending his career when he meets with a young aspiring footballer.

This is Lagos

Produced by Jide Makinde, Kenneth Gyang, and Tom Rowlands-Rees, This is Lagos depicts Stevo (Gabriel Afolayan), a man desiring all the greatest things in life. He moves through the streets of Lagos, trying to find his way out of the trenches and acquire fame and fortune. The star-studded film stars Kate Henshaw, Mike Afolarin, Jesse Jagz, and more.

Afamefuna: A Nwa Boi Story

Directed by Kayode Kasum, Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story tells the tale of the Igbo tribe apprenticeship system, which has helped in rebuilding the economy and supports the transfer of knowledge from a successful Igbo businessman to his apprentice (another Igbo man). The film features Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alex Ekubo, Stan Eze, Segun Arinze and more.

The Rising Sun

Bakia T. Thomas directs The Rising Sun, set during the 1700s in a slave camp in the ‘Bight of Biafra’, an Igbo land. It depicts a strong-willed woman who rebels against the British rulers. The film stars Chiwetalu Agu, Chioma Okafor, Maximus John, and more.

I Do Not Come To You By Chance

I Do Not Come To You By Chance is directed by the famous Ishaya Bako. In this Nigerian film, we see a Nigerian graduate caught in the web of his family’s email scam. It features Beverly Osu, Jennifer Eliogu, and more.

Black Harvest

Directed by James Amuta, Black Harvest brings the thrill and action to the screens as it showcases the lives of a group of hostages and the criminals who have captured them. It stars Kelechi Udegbe Tope Olowoniyan.

Tarella: Princess of the Nile

Princess of the Nile is centred on African folklore as the film is set in the kingdom of Akkaya, West Africa. Directed by Lolo Eremie and Kayode Kasum, the film tells the story of Prince Nosa and Tarella. Together, they must overcome all obstacles to stay in love. It stars Timini Egbuson, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, and many more.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Based on a true-life story directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti reminds the audience of the political activist. The spectacular thing about the movie is that there will be guest appearances from Funmilayo’s grandchildren and great-grandson, namely Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, and Made Kuti.

Kanaani

Directed by Tola Olatunji, Kanaani gives an insight into the lives of two lovers, Obehi and Gbovo, who battle through several hardships to retain their love for each other. The movie is set in a small fishing village in Nigeria.