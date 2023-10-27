Richard Mofe-Damijo, Desmond Dube and Connie Chiume Star in the South African Netflix drama series ‘Magenta Coal’

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) spreads his acting skills across the Nigerian border as he takes on the role of a family drama South African series titled ‘Magenta Coal’, which debuts on Netflix on October 27.

The series features multiple A-list celebrities, including Busi Lurayi, Cedric Fourie, Celeste Khumalo, Cici Hambanaye, Connie Chiume, Desmond Dube, Hamilton Dlamini, Jack Davanarian, Khanya Mkangasi, Omuhle Gela, Nambita Mpumlwana, Ntando Duma, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Senzo Radebe, and Vusi Kunene.

Magenta Coal displays the lives of a family’s mining business; the drama in the 6-episode series is riveting as they control the biggest coal mine in South Africa.

The desire and uncontrollable urge for power sets the series into a dark turn as Matilda, the spouse of the mining tycoon, succumbs to her greed and tries to snatch the mining kingdom for herself.

Magenta Coal is now out for streaming, and you can binge this exciting South African drama throughout the weekend. Click here to find the series on Netflix.