‘Kanaani’ Gets September 14 Nigerian Movie Premiere Date, Nationwide Cinema Release on September 15!

Tola Olatunji and Jennifer Mairo have announced the dates for the Nigerian grand premiere of highly-anticipated movie. Tipped to be an eye-opening, emotional rollercoaster, the movie’s private screening will take place on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Filmhouse,Landmark Victoria Island and subsequently release for viewing in cinemas nationwide from Friday, September 15, 2023.

‘Kanaani’ illuminates on the popular phrase ‘No be every japa be japa’ and delves deep into the adventures, and perhaps misadventures, many African immigrants encounter in their pursuit of ‘greener pastures’. In exploring themes of hope, love, and extreme pain, ‘Kanaani’ raises the consciousness and gaze of viewers to the unpalatable realities of human trafficking and modern day slavery. With a stellar cross-cultural cast featuring Gabriel Afolayan, Ivie Okujaye, and Robb Hudspeth, the movie promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.

“We are incredibly excited to present ‘Kanaani’ to the world. This film is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from our passionate team,” said Olatunji. 

“Themed ‘Jap-a-thon’ the exclusive event at Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark will be a star-studded affair, with acclaimed industry figures and esteemed guests billed to grace the red carpet. Attendees can expect an enchanting atmosphere, complete with stunning looks, and exclusive interviews with the cast and crew.

Set against the backdrop of a small fishing village in Edo state, ‘Kanaani’ follows the journey of star-crossed lovers Obehi and Gbovo, played by the dynamic duo Gabriel Afolayan and Ivie Okujaye. Their enduring love is put to the ultimate test as they navigate a world of unforeseen twists and hardships, ultimately finding themselves in unexpected and heart-wrenching circumstances.

For more information: @kanaanithemovie @tolaolatunji @jennifermairo #KanaaniTheMovie 

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 8, 2023

Weekend Watch List Nollywood

Selecting a movie to watch can be cumbersome; we know this. Thinking of a film that suits the mood is ...

YNaija September 1, 2023

Exciting Nollywood Movies to Watch This September!

The anticipation is over, and September is here, bringing with it a slew of Nollywood films that are sure to ...

YNaija August 29, 2023

Izu Ojukwu’s ’77: The Festac Conspiracy’ Set to Bring Nigeria’s History to the Big Screen

Prepare for an engaging cinematic experience as a new historical drama, “77: The Festac Conspiracy,” is set to hit the ...

YNaija August 29, 2023

The Real Housewives of Lagos Returns for Season 2 with Exciting Additions

Get ready for another dose of opulence, drama, and friendships as The Real Housewives of Lagos gears up for its ...

YNaija August 29, 2023

Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, Layi Wasabi and More To Feature in Upcoming Inkblot Production

Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, a renowned figure in the entertainment world, is set to grace the screen once again, alongside other notable ...

YNaija August 28, 2023

NOSC Calls for Film Submissions for Oscars 2024

The Nigeria Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has extended a cordial invitation to the country’s talented filmmakers, urging them to submit ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail