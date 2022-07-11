Here are the reasons why Nigerians are concerned about a Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The announcement by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress party (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, has received some very strong reactions from Nigerians.

In a statement announcing Shettima, the APC presidential standard-bearer who played down the controversy behind his Muslim-Muslim ticket recalled that in 1993, Nigerians embraced MKO Abiola and another Muslim mate, Baba Gana Kingibe, in one of fairest elections ever held, saying that “the spirit of 1993 is upon us again in 2023”.

CAN’s spokesperson, Adebayo Oladeji, in an interview yesterday came out to say that making such a decision in a polarised country was wrong and insensitive.

He stated that the security of lives and properties of Christians under a Muslim-Muslim could not be guaranteed.

“We knew this was what he was going to do and we have warned against it. It is up to Nigerians to decide on what they want.” Oladeji said

Arewa chieftain and former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, has also remarked on the choice of APC to present a Muslim-Muslim ticket. He stated that the selection will further divide Nigeria rather than unite the nation.

He said: “The challenges posed by the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not so much about winning the elections as to the aftermath of governance. In an era where some notable Nigerians have alleged Islamisation agenda against the APC government, however misguided, this Muslim-Muslim ticket will provide such persons with more ammunition. More so that it will run against the promise by the APC candidate that he will unite the country by making Nigeria feel young again with the promise of glory days ahead.”

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has described the development as unconstitutional and illegal despite all entreaties to the contrary and urged all patriotic Nigerians to reject the party at the poll.

Also, a human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has asked Nigerians to reject the APC party for picking a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket. Adegboruwa called the decision “a terrible choice, in one million ways!”

National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu, described the choice as an unfortunate development. He pointed out that the choice showed the APC’s ignorance and insensitivity to the mood and suffering of Nigerians.

Every day Nigerians have not been left out of the discourse as they took to Twitter to voice their concerns on APC’s decision on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Christians not being represented on the Presidential/VP ticket is wrong & it creates a bad precedence.



Nigeria is equally divided between Christians & Muslims & it's important both religions are represented in the Presidency. This sort of politics from APC should be condemned. — Ayo (@JoshuaAyoOmomia) July 10, 2022

It takes a special kind of audacity to select a Muslim Vice president after 8 years of Buhari's Daura hegemony.



Also means Tinubu's does not give a shit if Nigeria burns as long as he will rule ashes.



Adjust accordingly, Nigeria will be hot.. — William (@_SirWilliam_) July 10, 2022

As a Muslim, it’s divisive and irresponsible to even contemplate a Muslim-Muslim ticket let alone carrying it out. Muslims should resist this as we won’t take anything Christian-Christian ticket now or in future. This is absurd. — #FreeDadiyata (@DrealAdo) July 10, 2022

Every right thinking Nigerian, irrespective of tribe or religion should criticize the @OfficialAPCNg Muslim-Muslim and vote against it!!! It’s a complete disregard to our diversity, progress and peace. — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) July 10, 2022