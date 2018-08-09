Here’s all that went down at the Nigeria under 25 Entrepreneurs Awards

Nigeria’s Top 25 under 25 Entrepreneurs Award held in Lagos on 4th August, 2018. The 25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs Awards is an annual award ceremony by SME 100 Africa aimed at Identifying, recognizing, celebrating and supporting some of Nigeria’s most innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 25. These are innovators, influencers, trend setters, inventors, entrepreneurs etc who are doing phenomenal things and contributing to social economic development in Nigeria.

The goal of the 25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs Awards is to stimulate entrepreneurial culture among young Africans. According to the Executive Director of SME 100 Africa. Charles Odii, 0ver 3000 entries were received from different fields of endeavor.

These includes Agriculture, Creative Writing & Content Creation, Fashion, Performing Art, E-commerce, Environment, Housing & Interior Décoration, Beauty & Makeup, Food, Professional Services, Health & Skincare, Media & Communication,Arts, Craft & Culture, Event Planning, Finance & Fintech, Cyber Security & Technology, Education, Sports, Energy & Sustainability, Music, Tourism & Hospitality, Social Entrepreneurship , Software & Design, Photography, Active Citizenry & Government Engagement and Manufacturing & Logistics.

The 3000 nominations were then shortlisted to 100 based on the following Metrics.

Impact in Society, Scalability of business Company registration with CAC. Annual Turnover. Age and Nationality of the entrepreneur etc.

At the end of the day, one winner was declared in each of the 25 categories out of 4 nominees per category.

The awards ceremony was well attended by influencers, young entrepreneurs, business owners, innovators, nominees and captains of industries. Actor and MC, Akah Nnani and Seyitan Atigari were the event anchors. Pastor Ituah Ighodalo gave the Key note Address at the Awards.

In his address, Charles odii also noted that the award aims at changing the narrative on African youths. “In the past, the continent may have been associated with backwardness and economic under-progressiveness but this generation of youths are changing that. He encouraged the young entrepreneurs to be pertinent in their ventures.”

See below the Full List of Awards Winners: