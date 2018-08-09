Tiannah’s Empire S2, Ep 2: Toyin Lawani isn’t bleaching, the shade at Nigerian designers and other takeaways

Thirty minutes into the second episode of Tiannah’s Empire‘s sophomore season, I messaged a friend asking what he thought about the show. “It’s trashy content and I enjoyed the first season at least,” he said. I haven’t seen the first season of Toyin Lawani’s egregious reality show Tiannah’s Empire, which debuted on EbonyLife TV in April 2017 and is directed by Pris Nzimiro-Nwanah.

The reality television format requires its players to show an openness to viewers, and Toyin Lawani literally does that in Wednesday’s episode. At her eponymous spa, she relaxes naked on a bed with her face up, white towels thrown across her torso while a female hand dutifully applies an innocuous, fruit-sourced mixture on her body, designed to polish and detox.

“It really irritates me when people say I’m bleaching,” Toyin says, letting the yellowish-green application spread on her skin. “All these things that I’m using are from fruits.” And in the obligatory diary session: “Most people don’t know that I’m an albino. I used to have this hair that looked almost reddish when I was a kid and whenever people say that I’m bleaching, I always tell them to show me photos where I’m dark.”

Toyin does so much exposition, in a way that blurs the boundary between her unscripted reality world and diary sessions. “It’s Toyin Lawani. Everything is extra,” my friend said basically in a text when I messaged my observations. Toyin habitually breaks the fourth wall, at the Yaba-located hospitality establishment that glaringly functioned as an advert, with its plush rooms for 15,000 naira and Instagram-ready spots. And also at Tejuosho Market, where she dispatches her students from her fashion academy on the task of buying fabrics, which would be made for fast-rising singer Teni Apata.

“This is where I used to come to buy crepe before I started buying from China,” Toyin discloses to viewers in a shop spooling with fabrics, “Don’t let these fashion designers deceive you. Some of them come here and they will be forming.”

As a fashion designer myself, I had to laugh. Her relationship with Toyin Abraham, in the opening scenes of the episode, is warm and chummy than I had led myself to believe. In their conversations, Yoruba is thrown in, casual and frothy. Toyin is loquacious, her energy rippling through space in a way that draws viewers in, right down to the most inconsequential things. Tiannah’s Empire is good trashy content, and the show is blisteringly self-aware on this. Even Pulse admits it’s not the worst show on television. Now, excuse me while I go binge on the first season.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2018

From today, Omoni Oboli’s box office hit “Wives on Strike” will be available for streaming on iROKOtv

In a bid to expand its library on Nollywood content, iROKOtv will introduce Omoni Oboli’s Wives on Strike to its ...

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2018

“Seven and a Half Dates” reportedly makes 10 million naira in three days, but when will Nollywood stop lying?

I didn’t see Seven and a Half Dates when it was released in cinemas last week Friday, partly because of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 9, 2018

The Big 5: Saraki meets Babaginda in Minna behind closed doors, Govs Forum condemns freezing of Benue accounts by EFCC | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Wednesday held a private meeting ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Godswill Akpabio, Gimba Kakanda, Olukemi Mabayoje‏ and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

The Late 5: The ‘Uncommon Defector’ finally moves to the APC; Saraki says Senate ready to reconvene for INEC budget I More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has on Wednesday said that the Senate ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 8, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 8th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: Ebola is slowly inching its way across West Africa ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail