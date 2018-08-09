Lord’s Gin treat fans to an unforgettable night at Let Loose Party

 

Lord’s Gin treated guests to an ultimate evening for Lagos’ finest last Friday with a night filled with the best of European dance culture, music and premium gaming at a party themed: “Eko Breeze Let Loose Party” which was held at the Boat Club, Osbourne Foreshore, Ikoyi.

The party offered a platform for hardworking urbanites who seek opportunity to relax and unwind among like-minded people after a long week, allowing the freedom to indulge in  their passion for music, dance and life.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

With an array of cocktails, great music and entertaining games, fans were brimming with excitement as they partied till the early hours of the morning. It truly was a gathering where everyone found something to make their night special.

See more photos below:

 

 

 

 

