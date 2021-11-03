Hope turns to anger after Nigeria building collapse | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

All sides have committed abuses in Tigray conflict, says joint UN, Ethiopia report

All sides fighting in the war in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray committed violations that may amount to war crimes, according to a long-awaited joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia and published on Wednesday. – France24 reports.

South Africa’s ANC on course for worst ever electoral performance in local polls

South Africa’s ruling ANC party looked set to deliver its worst ever electoral performance since the end of apartheid, with support expected to dip below 50% in local government polls. – The Guardian reports.

Nigeria’s Ikoyi building collapse: Anger and frustration grows

Anger and frustration is replacing the hope of finding survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the wealthy neighbourhood of Ikoyi in Nigeria’s biggest city of Lagos, where at least 20 people died. – BBC reports.

Sudan’s Hamdok wants coup reversed before dialogue, his office says

The Sudanese prime minister ousted in an army coup last week wants detainees released and governing bodies restored before he will enter into any dialogue, his office said on Wednesday, denying a report he had agreed to lead a new government. – Reuters reports.

Absconded from a Ugandan hotel: fresh case of Eritrean footballers

Five Eritrean footballers from the women’s Under-20 national team have gone missing during a regional tournament in Uganda. – africanews reports.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu November 2, 2021

Kenyan Film Board Bans Children From Watching Squid Game | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Five Eritrean women’s U20 players ...

Ado Aminu November 1, 2021

Dozens feared trapped after building collapse in Nigeria’s largest city | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Dozens feared trapped after building ...

Ado Aminu October 29, 2021

Tunisian women protest as Lawmaker faces sexual harassment hearing | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Former Congolese Prime Minister Clément ...

Ado Aminu October 27, 2021

Archbishop of Canterbury criticises Ghana anti-LGBT bill | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Soldier admits role in 1987 ...

Ado Aminu October 25, 2021

Sierra Leone’s women’s coach suspended over sexual abuse claims | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Sierra Leone’s women’s coach suspended ...

Ado Aminu October 22, 2021

WHO vows cultural overhaul after Ebola sexual abuse scandal | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: WHO vows cultural overhaul after ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail