Hope turns to anger after Nigeria building collapse | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

All sides have committed abuses in Tigray conflict, says joint UN, Ethiopia report

All sides fighting in the war in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray committed violations that may amount to war crimes, according to a long-awaited joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia and published on Wednesday. – France24 reports.

South Africa’s ANC on course for worst ever electoral performance in local polls

South Africa’s ruling ANC party looked set to deliver its worst ever electoral performance since the end of apartheid, with support expected to dip below 50% in local government polls. – The Guardian reports.

Nigeria’s Ikoyi building collapse: Anger and frustration grows

Anger and frustration is replacing the hope of finding survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the wealthy neighbourhood of Ikoyi in Nigeria’s biggest city of Lagos, where at least 20 people died. – BBC reports.

Sudan’s Hamdok wants coup reversed before dialogue, his office says

The Sudanese prime minister ousted in an army coup last week wants detainees released and governing bodies restored before he will enter into any dialogue, his office said on Wednesday, denying a report he had agreed to lead a new government. – Reuters reports.

Absconded from a Ugandan hotel: fresh case of Eritrean footballers

Five Eritrean footballers from the women’s Under-20 national team have gone missing during a regional tournament in Uganda. – africanews reports.