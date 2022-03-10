How rat-killer seller and his 3 kids kidnapped, killed 8-year-old in Oyo

The Nigeria Police Force, Oyo Command, has paraded a father – a rat killer seller – and his three children for allegedly kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old boy, Abdulraheem Bamimore.

Parading the suspects in Ibadan at the headquarters of the police command Wednesday, in Eleyele, the police commissioner, Ngozi Onadeko, said that the suspects committed the offences on March 4 in the Saki area of the state.

“The dragnet of the command caught up with the suspects on Monday for allegedly abducting and murdering Abdulraheem, an eight-year-old minor,” she said.

The story

Two of the suspects lured the deceased, Abdulraheem Bamimore, to an undisclosed location, hoping to get a ransom from his parents. But when the boy recognised them, they killed him, according to NAN.

“On March 7, a search party was organised and during the process, the lifeless body of the victim named Abdulraheem Bamimore (male), aged eight years, was found inside an uncompleted building at Alubarika area, Saki.

“Upon interrogation, two of the suspects (names withheld), confessed to having conspired to kidnap the victim for ransom but eventually killed him because he (victim) recognised and could identify them.

“Further updates on the incident would be provided in due course as the investigation continues,” Onadeko said.

One of the suspects said, “I planned with my younger brother to kidnap Abdulraheem Bamimore to collect ransom from his parents. He was coming from school when we stylishly asked him to get us water. When he came back with the water, we took him to a building near our parents’ house which had been completed but not yet occupied.

“We tied his hands and legs and asked him whether he could recognise either of us, to which he answered in the affirmative. We then thought that if we released him, he would go home to tell his parents about our plans for him and they would ask the police to arrest us. That was why we decided to poison him.

“This is the first time we will carry out the act, though we had been thinking about it and discussing how to perfect the plans. We asked the first child we targeted whether he could recognise us and he said yes, so we left him. We killed Abdulraheem because we did not ask him initially, until we tied his hands and legs. If we had asked him before tying him, we wouldn’t have killed him.”

The problem

The problems are actually too many, and we can only pretend that it is not a national emergency until we start seeing bodies lying all over the country – their body parts harvested.

Children are innocent and viewed as easy targets by kidnappers, as in this case.

While the frequency varies from one part of the country to another, research of cases reported in the Nigerian media from 2015 to May 2021, supported by on-the-ground reporting in some of the hotspots across the country, revealed that no part of Nigeria is insulated from the epidemic, Premium Times says.

What to do?

Examine the root causes. The general idea is that body parts are harvested and sold, or used for ‘money ritual’. In the case of Abdulraheem Bamimore, it is ransom. So, there is increasing poverty levels too.

The other solution is to go out in 2023 and vote in leaders who will solve Nigeria’s increasing insecurity problems.