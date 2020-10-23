‘I am not afraid to die’ – Falz encourages Nigerian youths to stay on track | #YNaijaEndSARSupdate

Nigerians on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 were left in a state of confusion following the incidents that shocked not only Nigerians but the international community. Thousands watched armed men in military uniforms fire live ammunition at peaceful protesters via a live broadcast on social media from Nigerian DJ Switch.

The incidents from Tuesday and the threatening presidential address to the nation, Thursday, 22 October 2020, left people in a state of discouragement, with many hinting at backing out from the #EndSARS protest. President Buhari’s speech was riddled with several connotations that indicated that any resistance to law and order of the country would be met with heavy opposition; showing that his government wasn’t a weak one as many have described. His speech ultimately downed the spirit of protesters and Nigerians, in general.

However, in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Nigerian singer and lawyer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, shared a glimmer of hope for many with a statement that placed him in a position of bravery and solidarity to the #EndSARS protest.

Speaking with the CNN host, Falz stated that he ‘wasn’t afraid to die’ after he was asked about his concern for his safety. The singer was among the foremost Nigerian celebrities to take to the street to protest against police brutality and bad governance. Undoubtedly, through his music and social activism, Falz has always criticised the government over failed leadership and the economic hardship that has endured in Nigeria.

For the singer, death is the least of his problems as he also stated that other things could claim his life at any time and dying for this cause seems like a fair win for him. The CNN interview went viral on social media and created a trend on Twitter, where many Nigerians were praising Falz for his courage.

Here are a few reactions:

After Buhari’s speech, courage was lost; with many Nigerians sharing that the protest is over. Some Nigerians started trending other means to survive, as many positioned that the solution for them is to leave the country.

However, like Falz, this is the period where our boldness is much needed. This is the period that we must embrace peace and restrategize on the way forward in reaching our demands. Falz’s statement should be the message for protesters to remember in this period where it seems like the opposition has won.

