“I know Boakai cannot defeat me” | George Weah expresses confidence ahead of Presidential election

A former football star, George Weah, has expressed confidence in winning the run-off election, scheduled for today, where a new leader will emerge for the West African country.

“You know, I’ve been in competitions – tough ones, too – and I came out victorious. So, I know Boakai cannot defeat me. I have the people on my side,” he said.

The run-off election was delayed for weeks after the country’s Supreme Court ordered a halt following an allegation of rigging and fraud during the first round of voting.

Weah is running against the country’s vice president, Joseph Boakai . During the first round of voting, Weah scored the most votes with 38 percent of the total votes cast.

Weah, who has waited for 12 years to become the country's leader, is within reach of achieving his dream but analysts are being cautious of his chances despite his overwhelming support from the country's most youthful population.

Despite being snubbed by the country’s elite, who think Weah, a kid who grew up poor but rose to worldwide fame as a football star, is unfit to lead the country, Weah’s supporters believe this is his best chance of becoming president.

Mr. Weah has also received a subtle support from an unlikely source as well. He was seen in public with Mrs. Johnson-Sirleaf last Thursday. The appearance is seen by most analysts as significant as the incumbent has attracted public criticism for her refusal to campaign for Boakai, with whom she had run the affairs of the country in the last eight years.

One more thing:

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) is fielding an international election observation mission for Liberia’s run-off presidential election scheduled for today, December 26, 2017.

The delegation includes 36 political and civic leaders, elections experts, and regional specialists from 18 countries across Africa, Europe and North America. The leadership of the delegation is comprised of:

Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former President of Nigeria;

Atifete Jahjaga, former President of Kosovo;

Hanna Tetteh, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana; and

Dr Christopher Fomunyoh, Regional Director, NDI.

“I am honoured to co-lead NDI’s international delegation to support transparent and peaceful elections in Liberia, especially given the very close relationship Nigeria has always had with the country,” said President Goodluck Jonathan.