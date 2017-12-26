Troops repel attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Nigeria’s Army said it repelled an attack on Monday by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri.

  • Maj. General Nicholas Rogers, who heads Nigeria’s military operations against Boko Haram, said the situation is under control and everyone should go about their business.
  • The government says it is on alert for Boko Haram attacks during the Christmas period and other festivals for
  • Heavy gunfire was heard in the Molai area on the outskirts of the city on Monday evening, prompting residents to flee the district, two residents and an officer in a local vigilante group had said.
  • There were no immediate reports of casualties nor any immediate claim of responsibility. It was also not immediately possible to identify the target of the assault.
  • The Theatre Commander, however, noted that during their retreat, two vehicles were set on fire and some thatched houses at the outskirts of the city gate were burnt.
  • Both ground troops and the Nigerian Air Force are on a hot pursuit for the fleeing terrorists, the statement added.

 

