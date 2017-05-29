I will name my successor in May 2018 – Ajimobi

Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi on Monday said he would name his successor in May 2018.

Ajimobi’s tenure ends in May 2019.

Ajimobi stated this in Ibadan while speaking with journalists to mark the `Democracy Day’ and his administration’s sixth anniversary.

Talking about his achievements in the state, he said, “Our achievements are very glaring for the people to see.

“Let me tell you that the standard we have set was a reason for 34 aspirants now jostling to succeed me under the platform of APC.

“I have seen about five people who have the potentials to succeed me. I will let you know whoever will be my successor by May next year,” he said.

The governor also said, according to Daily Post, that he might consider contesting for Oyo South Senatorial District after completing his tenure as governor in 2019.

The governor had earlier stated on several occasions stated that he would not contest any political position after his tenure as governor of the state in 2019.