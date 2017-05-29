[The Church Blog] Thread: When it seems God does not answer prayers

As usual, I found myself scrolling through my timeline some days ago when I stumbled on this beautiful thread on the reasons why it seems God doesn’t answer prayers.

So, enjoy!

A thread. What to do when you don't get what you've been praying for ? — keke ✨ (@unbotheredbliss) May 18, 2017

Like a lot of people, I've been praying for various things for God to do. And did he give me an answer. L O L. — keke ✨ (@unbotheredbliss) May 18, 2017

James 4:3

And even when you ask, you don’t get it because your motives are all wrong- you want only what will give you please. — keke ✨ (@unbotheredbliss) May 18, 2017

we will basically beg God for something and our heart isn’t right and that’s why we haven’t received it yet. — keke ✨ (@unbotheredbliss) May 18, 2017

So I really had to think about that thing. How many things have I ask you God for with my motives for my own selfish gain, not your glory. — keke ✨ (@unbotheredbliss) May 18, 2017

So instead of continually asking God why you haven’t received something yet, ask God are your intentions pure? — keke ✨ (@unbotheredbliss) May 18, 2017

Before you pray something ask God to prepare your heart to be a good steward of what he’s giving you. We really have to check ourselves. — keke ✨ (@unbotheredbliss) May 18, 2017

What are you going to do once you’re blessed ?The Bible says we’re blessed to be a blessing but can you even handle what you’re praying for. — keke ✨ (@unbotheredbliss) May 18, 2017

Correction y’all it’s James Chapter 4:1-10. Sorry. 😩😭❤️ — keke ✨ (@unbotheredbliss) May 18, 2017

So literally humble yourself and pray for God to fix your heart before he blesses you, then the blessing will come. — keke ✨ (@unbotheredbliss) May 18, 2017

I hope you were blessed. Give your neighbor a hi-five and drop your tithes and offerings in the basket before you leave. LOL