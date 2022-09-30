God will punish persons involved in financial crimes, corruption – EFCC chair Bawa; Bukka Hut founder Rasheed Jaiyeola speaks on death of partner, Laolu Martins | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

God will punish persons involved in financial crimes, corruption – EFCC chair Bawa

Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has urged Nigerians to avoid fraud and similar activities.

The senior detective advised young people to avoid internet fraud and join the EFCC in order to battle financial crimes.

Bawa gave this advice in his address titled “Inherent hazards on Cyber/Internet fraud” at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in Abuja’s Dakwo Mega Region.

Joseph Yetwi, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, stated that adolescents between the ages of 14 and 40 were highly susceptible to internet fraud.

He emphasized that corrupt activities are prevalent in schools, offices, governments, courts, churches, and mosques, among other places.

The anti-corruption leader also mentioned corrupt individuals in the Bible whose stories did not end well.

Bawa urged parents to always conduct due diligence on their children by following Proverbs 22: 6: ‘Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it’.

“Exodus 20:15 says ‘You shall not steal.’ It is important to note that all forms of financial crimes are directly and indirectly theft or stealing.”

The chairman added that there are many more passages of the Bible that emphasized God’s disapproval of financial crimes and corruption.

“There is no place for a fraudster or corrupt person in the Kingdom of God. If anyone engages in these vices, he or she will suffer punishment from God and man”, he said.

Bawa urged law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, religious bodies, community leaders, non-governmental organizations, and Nigerians to jointly tackle the problem.

Bukka Hut founder Rasheed Jaiyeola speaks on death of partner, Laolu Martins

Rasheed Jaiyeola, the founder and CEO of Bukka Hut, has described his business relationship with the late Laolu Martins.

On Tuesday, Martins passed away in Lekki, and a cross-section of Lagosians are questioning his demise.

In a statement, Jaiyeola stated that the board, management, and staff were mourning the “key stakeholder and minority shareholder.”

The founder lamented that some individuals were using the incident to purposefully distort the facts.

Jaiyeola stated that he established the restaurant in August 2011 and that he and his wife and sister hold the majority of the company’s shares.

Noting that the family had already responded to the tragic death, the statement urged the public to honor their wishes.

Martins has nearly a decade of expertise in investment and banking, asset management, and pension fund management.

In 1999, he began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) and later moved to Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, where he held the positions of Financial Control and Trade Finance/Foreign Operations.

Martins was transferred to Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Ltd as the Financial Controller, then the Head of Asset Management, and finally the Head of Stockbroking.

In 2005, the deceased quit to join Shell Nig. The Fund Manager of the Shell Pensions Scheme is CPFA Ltd. He was the head of investments until 2008, following which he joined NISL.

9 professors, 3 EFCC lawyers, 50 others emerge Senior Advocates of Nigeria

Nine law professors and three of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) most prominent attorneys are among the 62 lawyers who have been awarded the distinguished title of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), chaired by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, awarded them the rank.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, delivered a statement on Thursday evening indicating that the LPPC conferred the rank on the attorneys at its 154th plenary session held on September 29, 2022.

The legal professors include Kathleen Ebelechukwu Okafor, Muhammed Taofeeq Abdulrasaq, Amokaye Oludayo Gabriel, Ismail Adeniyi Olatunbosun, Abdullah Sheu Zuru, Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, Theodore Bala Maiyaki, Theodore Bala Maiyaki, Olaide Abass Gbadamosi, and Chimezie Kingsley Okorie.

ASUU Strike: FG begs ASUU to accept IPPIS

The federal government pleaded with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to approve the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS), promising to improve the payment platform to meet the needs of professors.

Sylvia Okolieaboh, the Accountant General of the Federation, made the request on Thursday at a meeting between the union and the federal government at the House of Representatives.

Recall that last week the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, asked for an extended meeting of all stakeholders in the education sector in an effort to terminate the seven-month-long strike.

In an effort to resolve the strike, the Accountant General stated that the government will accommodate the union on the subject of salaries.

He emphasized that the government is worried about the repercussions of granting ASUU a distinct payment platform from others.

This is the third meeting that the House of Representatives has mediated, and like many others, it resulted in no agreement.

The head of the service, Folashade Esan, the minister of labor and employment, Chris Ngige, and the president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, were also present at the meeting.

Mr. Gbajabiamila stated in his concluding remarks that he will collate all proposals and submit them to President Muhammadu Buhari in a single report.

Technical faults throw 15 Oyo communities into darkness

More than fifteen localities in the state of Oyo have been plunged into darkness as a result of technical problems that prohibited public power distribution.

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) issued a statement to this effect on Thursday evening.

The Lalupon and Oyo 33KV feeders, as well as the Sango, Barracks, and Shasa 11KV feeders, were affected by technical issues, according to a statement posted on the IBEDC’s Facebook page.

As a result of the current situation, the distribution firm stated that the town of Oyo and others are facing a power outage.

The IBEDC said, “our technical team is working to ensure power supply is restored,” while apologizing for the inconvenience.